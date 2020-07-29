Columbus Wild Dogs joining Indoor Football League in 2022

The Wild Dogs will play home games at Nationwide Arena.

Officials unveiled the name of the new Indoor Football League team coming to Columbus in 2022.

The Columbus franchise will be called the Wild Dogs. The logo, team colors and uniforms were shown off Tuesday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The reveal came after more than 1,000 suggestions were submitted during the contest held last year.

In addition to the team's primary color, Pitch Black, the team also will use Saharan Taupe, Grasslands Gold, Safari White and accented with Ruthless Red.

Both home and away uniforms include a pattern that represents the mottled coat of the African wild dog.