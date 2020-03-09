Crew beat Union 1-0, jump to first in Eastern Conference

Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 55th minute and pushed the Columbus Crew into first place atop the Eastern Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 55th minute and pushed the Columbus Crew into first place atop the Eastern Conference with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.

It was the first win in three matches for the Crew (6-1-2), who have a two-point lead over Toronto FC (5-1-3). Columbus rebounded from a 1-0 loss to New York City FC and a scoreless draw against FC Cincinnati — both on the road.

The Union (4-2-3) lost for the first time in four matches, including consecutive home wins over the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United.