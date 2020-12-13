Columbus Crew SC win MLS Cup with 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC

This MLS Cup victory is the second in franchise history.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew SC rode a dominant first half all the way to the final whistle to capture the MLS Cup for the second time in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Seattle Sounders.

Lucas Zelarayan started the scoring in the 25th minute for the Crew.

Derrick Etienne Jr. followed up in the 31st minute to give the Crew a 2-0 lead.

Zelarayan sealed the victory for the Crew with a goal in the 82nd minute to make it 3-0.

The Crew were able to come out on top despite missing two of its top players in Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos for the match.