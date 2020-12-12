Columbus Crew SC set to take on Seattle Sounders FC for MLS Cup

The Crew hopes to win its second MLS Cup in franchise history.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew SC looks to win its second MLS Cup in franchise history as they take on Seattle Sounders FC in Columbus Saturday night.

The Crew will be without key players Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos after not being medically cleared to play in the championship match.

The Sounders are defending MLS champions.

The Crew's first MLS Cup win was in 2008.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium.