Columbus Crew SC signs midfielder Kevin Molino

“Throughout his time in this League, Kevin Molino has been one of the most talented and explosive wingers in Major League Soccer, and he proved that not only throughout the 2020 regular season, but most recently when it mattered most, in the playoffs, on a team that was minutes away from an MLS Cup final,” said Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Kevin will bring individual game-changing ability, with his smart and technical play, which will aid in our team chemistry with our other top quality attackers. Kevin has also consistently produced goals and assists – a critical asset from the wide position. We know that this offseason, Kevin was rightfully so in high demand domestically and abroad, and we are excited that one of the top players in MLS has chosen Columbus and the Crew Soccer Club as a club of choice as a free agent. We look forward to the impact he will have, which we feel will be immense, as we compete for trophies in multiple competitions in 2021 and beyond.”