Columbus Crew SC re-signs defender Waylon Francis

Columbus Crew SC has re-signed defender Waylon Francis.
The seven-year Major League Soccer veteran has made 115 regular-season appearances.
“We are pleased to re-sign Waylon for the 2021 campaign,” said Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Waylon is a veteran in this League and is someone who has spent a lot of time in Columbus with a thorough understanding of our Club culture. We look forward to his contributions to our team as we look to continue to contend for trophies in multiple competitions.”
Francis played for Crew SC from 2014-17 before returning ahead of the 2019 season.