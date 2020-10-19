Crew snap 4-game winless streak with win over NYCFC

Artur de Lima Junior and Pedro Santos each scored and the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 3-1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artur de Lima Junior and Pedro Santos each scored and the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 3-1, snapping a four-game winless streak.

Artur opened the scoring in the 26th minute with his second career MLS goal and first in the regular season.

Santos scored to give Columbus (10-4-4) a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute.