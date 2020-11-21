x
Columbus Crew beat New York Red Bulls to advance in MLS Cup Playoffs

Crew survived a late threat from the Red Bulls to win 3-2.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pedros Santos, Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Saturday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Third-seeded Columbus will play Nov. 29 against the winner of the Tuesday night match between second-seeded Toronto FC and No. 7 Nashville. 

Seventeen-year-old Caden Clark gave the Red Bulls the lead in the 23rd minute. 

Santos tied it on a penalty kick in the 26th, Nagbe put the Crew ahead in the 46th and Zardes made it 3-1 in the 68th. 

Brian White scored for New York in the 90th.