Columbus Crew to hire Wilfried Nancy as next head coach, sources say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew is hiring CF Montréal head coach Wilfried Nancy as the club's next head coach, sources tell 10TV.

The Crew is expected to make a formal announcement of Nancy's hiring on Tuesday.

News of the club's new hire comes almost two months after the firing of Caleb Porter, who led the Crew to its second MLS Cup in 2020 and the the Campeones Cup in 2021. The Crew fired Porter after spending four seasons in Columbus.

Nancy spent six seasons in Montreal, five as an assistance coach and the last year as a head coach.