Columbus Crew to hire Wilfried Nancy as next head coach, sources say

The Crew is expected to make a formal announcement of Nancy's hiring on Tuesday.
CF Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chester, Pa.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew is hiring CF Montréal head coach Wilfried Nancy as the club's next head coach, sources tell 10TV.

The Crew is expected to make a formal announcement of Nancy's hiring on Tuesday.

News of the club's new hire comes almost two months after the firing of Caleb Porter, who led the Crew to its second MLS Cup in 2020 and the the Campeones Cup in 2021. The Crew fired Porter after spending four seasons in Columbus.

Nancy spent six seasons in Montreal, five as an assistance coach and the last year as a head coach.

Under Nancy's coaching, Montreal went 20-9-5 and earned a playoff spot in the 2022 season.

