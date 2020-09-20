Eastern Conference-leading Columbus Crew SC beats Nashville SC 2-0

Eastern Conference-leading Crew is unbeaten in five matches.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pedro Santos scored in the 50th minute to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Eastern Conference-leading Columbus is unbeaten in five matches. Nashville snapped a four-match undefeated streak.

Gyasi Zardes scored on a back-heel flick from close range in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Zardes nearly scored in the 23rd minute but he sailed his shot over the crossbar.

Zardes has three goals in the last two matches.

Santos fired a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box on a cross from Zardes that beat diving goalkeeper Joe Willis.