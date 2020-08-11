Zelarayán, Zardes score as Crew beats Atlanta United 2-1

The Crew secured a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and will host a first-round playoff game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayán and Gyasi Zardes scored to help the Columbus Crew beat Atlanta United 2-1.

The Crew secured a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and will host a first-round playoff game and Atlanta was eliminated from playoff contention.

Zelarayán took a pass from Milton Valenzuela at the top of the area, split two defenders, and then chipped in a shot from point-blank range into the net to open the scoring in the 28th minute.

Zardes rolled in a left-footer to make it 2-0 in the 55th.