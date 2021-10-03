x
Columbus Clippers cancel final season game against Louisville due to expected rain, wet field conditions

The Clippers were scheduled to play against the Louisville Bats.
Huntington Park – Home of the Columbus Clippers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Clippers have canceled the team's final season game because of expected rain and wet field conditions.

The news was announced Sunday morning on the team's official Twitter page.

The Clippers were scheduled to play against the Louisville Bats.

A team spokesperson says the game will not be rescheduled.

Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged for tickets to any 2022 Clippers game once those are available for purchase.

Anyone wanting to exchange their tickets can email tickets@clippersbaseball.com or call the Clippers' ticket office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 614-462-2757.

