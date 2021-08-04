Columbus Clippers announce plans to allow fans for upcoming exhibition games

The first game scheduled for Friday, April 16, will be limited to 500-1,000 fans.

The Columbus Clippers have announced plans to allow fans for preseason exhibition games at Huntington Park in April.

The Clippers will play seven games through April 22 in Columbus with attendance for each game to be determined on seating pod configurations on a game-by-game basis.

“We are purposely going to start this process slowly so we can be absolutely sure we are following protocols,” Clippers President and General Manager Ken Schnacke said.

The organization says season ticket holders who held their seats over from 2020 will be given first priority for tickets. Available tickets will be sold to the public online or through telephone orders only.

All tickets will be $5 with sales beginning on Wednesday, April 14.

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to first pitch for all exhibition games.

Health and safety protocols will be in place including social distancing and masks being worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Concession stands will be open with limited menus and no bags or coolers will be allowed, with exceptions for diaper bags, medical bags and clutches. Fans may only bring in bottled water.

The Clippers will have another set of exhibition home games April 27 – May 1 where more fans could be permitted.

The team is set to open the regular season on May 4 with the home opener on May 11.

Clippers preseason exhibition schedule

Friday, April 16 vs Indianapolis at 7 p.m. (gates open 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 17 vs Indianapolis at 2 p.m. (gates open 1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 18 vs Indianapolis at 2 p.m. (gates open 1:30 p.m.)

Monday, April 19 vs Indianapolis at 2 p.m. (gates open 1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 20 vs Louisville at 7 p.m. (gates open 6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 21 vs Louisville at 7 p.m. (gates open 6:30 p.m.)