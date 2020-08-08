x
Maple Leafs rally late to beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT

The series goes to a decisive Game 5 on Sunday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Auston Matthews scored on a power play 13:10 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3, forcing a Game 5 in the teams' qualifying series. 

Toronto rallied from a 3-0, third-period deficit to tie the game and the series at 2-2. 

The Leafs scored three times in 3:34 to knot the score late in a game that Columbus and goalie Elvis Merzlikins had largely controlled.

 William Nylander, John Tavares and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Andersen had 36 saves. 

Game 5 is Sunday night at 8 p.m.