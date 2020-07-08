Dubois completes hat trick as Blue Jackets win Game 3 in OT 4-3

The Blue Jackets lead the series 2-1 in a best-of-five against the Maple Leafs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a hat trick help the Columbus Blue Jackets overcome a three goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Maple Leafs had a 3-0 lead late in the second period before Dubois found the back of the net.

Seth Jones also scored an unassisted goal.

Dubois scored the winning goal late in overtime to seal the game for the Blue Jacket 4-3.