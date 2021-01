Boone Jenner notched a goal for Columbus in the first period.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Columbus Blue Jackets fell in their season opener 2-1 to the Nashville Predators.

Boone Jenner notched the only goal for the Blue Jackets in the first period.

Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators.

Callie Jarnkrok scored on a Blue Jackets' empty net to seal the victory for Nashville.