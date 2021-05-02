x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Sports

Newcomers Laine, Roslovic lead Blue Jackets past Stars 4-3

Cam Atkinson also scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves as the Blue Jackets stopped a two-game skid.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, right, celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic scored for the first time since being traded to Columbus last month, and the Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 4-3. 

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson also scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves as the Blue Jackets stopped a two-game skid.

Laine and Roslovic, who also had an assist, came over from Winnipeg on Jan. 23 in a blockbuster trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois. 

Jason Dickinson, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn scored, and Anton Khudobin had 21 saves for Dallas. 

CBJ ON THE RADIO: Listen to all the action on the radio flagship of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 97.1 The Fan.