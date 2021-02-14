Blackhawks rally late to beat Blue Jackets 3-2 in OT

The Blue Jackets carried their 2-1 lead deep into the third, but Carl Soderberg tied it again with his first goal for the Blackhawks.

CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night.

Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, rebounding from a shaky performance in his previous start.

DeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo’s arm for his eighth goal of the season.

Columbus had won three of four. Cam Atkinson scored for the third straight game for the Blue Jackets, and Patrick Laine got his sixth of the season. Korpisalo finished with 28 stops.

The game was tied at 1 before Atkinson redirected Zach Werenski’s long shot through Lankinen’s legs with 5:13 left in the second. Atkinson had a short-handed goal and three assists in Columbus’ wild 6-5 victory over Chicago on Thursday night.

Dylan Strome had a prime scoring opportunity for Chicago with 1:40 left in the second, but Korpisalo turned him away by extending his left leg for an impressive save.

The Blue Jackets carried their 2-1 lead deep into the third, but Soderberg tied it again with his first goal for the Blackhawks. The veteran forward banged a shot from the high slot off the left post and in with 3:45 left.

Laine put Columbus in front with a well-placed wrist shot from the top of the right circle 6:39 into the first. He also got into a fight with Chicago forward Brandon Hagel with 4:54 left in the period.

The 22-year-old Laine has four goals and one assist in six games since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Winnipeg last month.