Blue Jackets use 4-goal third period to beat Blackhawks 6-5

Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period.
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson, right, celebrates with Michael Del Zotto, left, and Nick Foligno after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped Chicago’s three-game win streak with a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks. 

Cam Atkinson set a franchise record with his 15th career short-handed goal as Columbus won for the third time in four games. 

Atkinson also had three assists, Roslovic scored twice and Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist in the Blue Jackets’ first game since veteran center Mikko Koivu announced his retirement Tuesday. 

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which dropped to 4-2-1 at home. 

