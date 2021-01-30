Korpisalo makes 31 stops, Blue Jackets beat Blackhawks 2-1

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist.

CHICAGO — Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, sending the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Eric Robinson also scored for Columbus, which held on in the final part of third period after a 3-2 shootout victory over Florida on Thursday night.

Korpisalo stepped up as Chicago pushed for the tying goal, denying Patrick Kane in front about seven minutes into the third.