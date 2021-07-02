Laine scores 2; Blue Jackets fall to Hurricanes 6-5

Riley Nash, Nick Foligno and Max Domi also had goals for Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5.

Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Stahl and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist.

Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Patrik Laine had two goals, and Riley Nash, Nick Foligno and Max Domi also had goals for Columbus.