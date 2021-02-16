Hurricanes erase early deficit, beat Blue Jackets 7-3

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Blue Jackets, who had a three-game points streak halted.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes erased an early deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 on Monday night.

McGinn finished with two goals and two assists, and Teravainen added three assists.

Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won three games in a row.

Goalie James Reimer gave up three goals in the first 16 minutes and made 37 saves as the Hurricanes opened a five-game homestand.

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Blue Jackets, who had a three-game points streak halted.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves across two periods before he was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins.