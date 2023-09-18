BGSU places hockey coach Eigner on administrative leave, suspends 3 players following alleged hazing

The alleged hazing incident happened at an off-campus event. Assistant coach Curtis Carr has been named interim head coach while the university investigates.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — An alleged hazing incident at Bowling Green State University has left three hockey players suspended and head coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave.

The university says that the alleged hazing incident took place at an off-campus event and after it was reported to BGSU, local law enforcement was notified and launched their own investigation.

Curtis Carr was named interim head coach and William Switaj was appointed in an interim advisory role.

Eigner was named the head coach of the hockey program in 2019 and is a 1993 graduate of BGSU.

Bowling Green State University is no stranger to hazing incidents. Sophomore student Stone Foltz died in March 2021 after a fraternity initiation event at an off-campus house.

Since then, the family of Stone Foltz launched the iamstonefoltz Foundation as an effort to stop hazing at college campuses across the country.

The university released the following statement:

“Immediately upon receiving a report of alleged hazing, the University notified local law enforcement and initiated its own investigation. BGSU has placed three students on interim suspension from the team. Additionally, Head Coach Ty Eigner has been placed on administrative leave, pending a full review. Effective immediately, Curtis Carr has been named interim head coach and William Switaj has been appointed to serve in an interim advisory capacity. Through our commitment – both on campus and across the state – the University remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate hazing. Our community continues to embrace a culture of accountability, and we continue to be grateful for those who report concerns.”