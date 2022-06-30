Reports: USC, UCLA looking to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten in 2024

Big Ten presidents and athletic directors met Wednesday to discuss adding the schools to the conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two of the Pac-12 Conference's flagship programs are considering a move to the Big Ten, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and CBS Sports are among the outlets reporting USC and UCLA could make the move as soon as the 2024 athletic season.

Big Ten presidents and athletic directors met Wednesday to discuss adding the schools to the conference, according to The Athletic.

USC and UCLA would be the first West Coast schools to join the largely Midwest conference that includes powerhouse programs such as Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

This comes nearly a year after Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025. Both schools worried that their storied athletic programs were in danger of losing ground if they stayed in the Big 12.

The last time the Big Ten expanded was when Rutgers and Maryland joined the conference in 2014.