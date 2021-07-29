Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona stepping away for rest of season to focus on health

The 62-year-old Francona has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some health issues.

The 62-year-old Francona has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February.

He’s also dealing with a hip problem, which will require surgery.

This is the second year in a row Francona, a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, has been sidelined due to his health.

He managed just 14 games in 2020 due to a serious gastrointestinal issue that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic for weeks.