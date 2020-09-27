Mayfield, Chubb lead Browns past Washington and over .500

The Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Cleveland Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014 with a 34-20 win over the Washington Football Team.

Washington lost rookie star defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury in the first half.

With their second straight win under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2011.

Cleveland's defense intercepted Dwayne Haskins three times and Myles Garrett sacked him twice.