x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Sports

Mayfield, Chubb lead Browns past Washington and over .500

The Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014.
Credit: AP Photo/David Richard
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Cleveland Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014 with a 34-20 win over the Washington Football Team. 

Washington lost rookie star defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury in the first half. 

With their second straight win under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2011. 

Cleveland's defense intercepted Dwayne Haskins three times and Myles Garrett sacked him twice. 

Chubb rushed for 108 yards and Kareem Hunt caught a TD pass for Cleveland.