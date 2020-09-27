Mayfield, Chubb lead Browns past Washington and over .500

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Cleveland Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014 with a 34-20 win over the Washington Football Team.
Washington lost rookie star defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury in the first half.
With their second straight win under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2011.
Cleveland's defense intercepted Dwayne Haskins three times and Myles Garrett sacked him twice.
Chubb rushed for 108 yards and Kareem Hunt caught a TD pass for Cleveland.