Browns release WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The decision to release the former Pro Bowler comes after a drama-filled week involving Beckham's father posting a critical video of Baker Mayfield.

CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with the polarizing star wide receiver and have officially ended his drama-filled stay with the team.

Beckham’s unceremonious exit came on his 29th birthday and days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler.

It was a tipping point in the team’s often-unstable relationship with him.

The Browns didn’t appreciate that Beckham didn’t reach out to Mayfield.

Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representation worked on an agreement for his departure.

Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry released the following statement Friday: