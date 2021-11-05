Browns release WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with the polarizing star wide receiver and have officially ended his drama-filled stay with the team.
Beckham’s unceremonious exit came on his 29th birthday and days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler.
It was a tipping point in the team’s often-unstable relationship with him.
The Browns didn’t appreciate that Beckham didn’t reach out to Mayfield.
Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representation worked on an agreement for his departure.
Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry released the following statement Friday:
“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”