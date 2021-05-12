Cleveland Browns release 2021 season schedule

The NFL released the 2021 team schedules Wednesday night with the Cleveland heading to Kansas City on September 12 to start the season.
The Browns' full schedule is below:
Week 1 at Kansas City
Week 2 Houston
Week 3 Chicago
Week 4 at Minnesota
Week 5 at LA Chargers
Week 6 Arizona
Week 7 Denver (Thursday Night Football)
Week 8 Pittsburgh
Week 9 at Cincinnati
Week 10 at New England
Week 11 Detriot
Week 12 at Baltimore (Sunday Night Football)
Week 13 BYE
Week 14 Baltimore
Week 15 Las Vegas
Week 16 at Green Bay
Week 17 at Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)
Week 18 Cincinnati
