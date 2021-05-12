Cleveland Browns release 2021 season schedule

The NFL released the 2021 team schedules Wednesday night with the Cleveland heading to Kansas City on September 12 to start the season.

The Browns' full schedule is below:

Week 1 at Kansas City

Week 2 Houston

Week 3 Chicago

Week 4 at Minnesota

Week 5 at LA Chargers

Week 6 Arizona

Week 7 Denver (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8 Pittsburgh

Week 9 at Cincinnati

Week 10 at New England

Week 11 Detriot

Week 12 at Baltimore (Sunday Night Football)

Week 13 BYE

Week 14 Baltimore

Week 15 Las Vegas

Week 16 at Green Bay

Week 17 at Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football)

Week 18 Cincinnati