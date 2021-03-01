x
Browns clinch playoff spot with 24-22 win over Steelers

Cleveland last made the playoffs in 2002.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) hugs running back Nick Chubb (24) after Chubb rushed for a 47-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs. 

They qualified for the first time since 2002 by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters for the postseason. 

The Browns nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh’s 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick to hold on. 

Cleveland's reward is another matchup with the AFC North champion Steelers next weekend in Pittsburgh. 

Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards and a TD and Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass for Cleveland.