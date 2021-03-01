Browns clinch playoff spot with 24-22 win over Steelers

Cleveland last made the playoffs in 2002.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs.

They qualified for the first time since 2002 by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters for the postseason.

The Browns nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh’s 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick to hold on.

Cleveland's reward is another matchup with the AFC North champion Steelers next weekend in Pittsburgh.