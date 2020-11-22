x
Browns survive without Garrett, down Eagles in steady rain

The Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 win over the Eagles.
Credit: AP Photo/David Richard
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) tries to avoid Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Kareem Hunt hurdled Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon stepped up with star Myles Garrett out with COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety and the Cleveland Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 win over the Eagles. 

Hunt’s leaping 5-yard score came shortly after a dazzling 54-yard run by Nick Chubb as the Browns (7-3) finally found traction in their running game in a constant downpour. 

Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return for a TD in the first half by linebacker Sione Takitaki. 

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.