Browns survive without Garrett, down Eagles in steady rain

The Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 win over the Eagles.

CLEVELAND — Kareem Hunt hurdled Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon stepped up with star Myles Garrett out with COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety and the Cleveland Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 win over the Eagles.

Hunt’s leaping 5-yard score came shortly after a dazzling 54-yard run by Nick Chubb as the Browns (7-3) finally found traction in their running game in a constant downpour.

Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return for a TD in the first half by linebacker Sione Takitaki.