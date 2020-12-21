x
Mayfield, Browns move closer to playoffs, top Giants 20-6

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with teammate Austin Hooper (81) after they connect for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Baker Mayfield led two 95-yard touchdown drives and the Cleveland Browns moved closer to ending their 17-year playoff drought with a 20-6 victory over the New York Giants. 

Mayfield was 27 of 32 for 297 yards with scoring passes to Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.

Nick Chubb had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that made the Browns the first team this season to have two 95-yard TD drives in a game. 

The win got the Browns closer to clinching their first playoff spot since 2002 which is the NFL’s longest drought. 

The Giants played without injured quarterback Daniel Jones.