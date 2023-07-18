Cleveland Browns reveal white alternate helmet for 2023 season

The helmets will be worn during three games with the same white throwback jerseys the team wore in 2021.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are honoring its history by debuting a new white alternate helmet for the 2023 season.

Featuring an orange and brown stripe down the middle, the helmet will be the first time the Browns have worn a non-orange helmet in over 70 years.

All three games are part of the team's White Out Series, presented by DUDE Wipes, and fans are encouraged to wear white during the games.

revisiting our roots with modern style 🔁 pic.twitter.com/JpnXwBqksk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 18, 2023

Cleveland will debut the helmets on the road in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Monday Night Football. The club will wear the helmets at home against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 and New York Jets during Thursday Night Football in Week 17.