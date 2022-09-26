Browns' Myles Garrett involved in single-vehicle crash, injuries not life-threatening

The team said Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but provided no further details on his condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has been taken to a hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle crash following practice Monday.

The team said Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but provided no further details on his condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.

According to WKYC in Cleveland, the crash occurred on state Route 18 in Medina County. Garrett reportedly lost control of his Porsche and the vehicle overturned on the right side of the roadway.

Garrett and a female passenger were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash.

Garrett and the Browns returned to practice following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Garrett, who needs just one sack to become the team's career leader, was held to two assisted tackles in the win.