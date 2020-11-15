x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Sports

Chubb, Hunt push Browns past Texans 10-7 in wild weather

Kareem Hunt finished with 104 yards, including 37 on Cleveland’s final drive as the Browns ran out the clock.
Credit: AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) slips past the tackle of Houston Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams (50) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb returned from a stint on injured reserve and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Browns pushed through rough weather for a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Chubb reeled off a 59-yard run with 1:07 left and then smartly ran out of bounds at the 2-yard line instead of scoring so the Texans, who were out of timeouts, wouldn’t get the ball back. 

Chubb finished with 126 yards on 19 carries. 

Kareem Hunt finished with 104 yards, including 37 on Cleveland’s final drive as the Browns ran out the clock.

The Texans couldn’t muster much offense as swirling winds blew Watson’s passes off course.