Browns delay flight after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Browns would potentially clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday against the Jets.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns delayed their flight to the New York area for Sunday’s game against the Jets to conduct contact tracing after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team issued a statement announcing the positive test and said it has closed its facility for tracing.

The Browns had been scheduled to leave Cleveland at 2:45 p.m., but players have been told to stay home until the tracing is finished.

The player who tested positive wasn't immediately identified.