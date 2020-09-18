Browns running game shines in 35-30 win over Bengals

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns took the crown in the Battle of Ohio tonight by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30.
Browns running back Nick Chubb ran for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and an interception.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw for his first NFL touchdown in the loss.
The Browns move to 1-1 on the year and the Bengals go to 0-2.
Cleveland goes on to play the Washington Football Team on Sept. 27.
The Bengals head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in their next game.