Browns running game shines in 35-30 win over Bengals

Nick Chubb ran for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, left, rushes against Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns took the crown in the Battle of Ohio tonight by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30.

Browns running back Nick Chubb ran for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and an interception.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw for his first NFL touchdown in the loss.

The Browns move to 1-1 on the year and the Bengals go to 0-2.

Cleveland goes on to play the Washington Football Team on Sept. 27.

The Bengals head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in their next game.