NFL releases 2022 schedule for Cleveland Browns

The team opens the season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) returns a fumble for a touchdown as Grant Delpit (22) looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND — The NFL released the 2022 team schedules Thursday night with the Cleveland Browns opening the season on the road and the team's home opener coming in Week 2.

The Browns' full schedule is below:

Week 1 Sunday, Sept. 11: at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 2 Sunday, Sept. 18: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 3 Thursday, Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m.

Week 4 Sunday, Oct. 2: at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 5 Sunday, Oct. 9: Los Angels Chargers, 1 p.m.

Week 6 Sunday, Oct 16: New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 7 Sunday, Oct. 23: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 8 Monday, Oct. 31: Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m.

Week 9 Bye Week

Week 10 Sunday, Nov. 13: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 11 Sunday, Nov. 20: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 12 Sunday, Nov. 27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 13 Sunday, Dec. 4: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Week 14 Sunday, Dec. 11: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 15 Saturday, Dec. 17 or Sunday, Dec. 18: Baltimore Ravens, time TBD

Week 16 Saturday, Dec. 24: New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 17 Sunday, Jan. 1: at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 18 Saturday, Jan. 7 or Sunday, Jan. 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers, time TBD

