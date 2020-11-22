x
Burrow injury overshadows Bengals loss to Washington

Joe Burrow suffered a leg injury that took him out of the game.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) his help off the field during the second half of an NFL football game between against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Washington Football Team 20-9. However, the result of the game was overshadowed by an injury to starting quarterback Joe Burrow

The Bengals took a lead into halftime due to Burrow's command in the first half.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed two field goals and an extra point in the loss.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith made his first start at home since a devastating injury in 2018. He threw for over 150 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Bengals take on the New York Giants next week.