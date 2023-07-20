Cincinnati Bengals announce 2023 Ring of Honor inductees

Quarterback Boomer Esiason and wide receiver Chad Johnson were named as the 2023 class Thursday morning.

CINCINNATI — Two more Cincinnati Bengals have been inducted into the club's Ring of Honor.

Esiason earned three Pro Bowl bids during his career and he is the last Bengal to be named MVP back in 1988. He led the club to its second Super Bowl, but ended up losing to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers 20-16.

Johnson, one of the most popular players in NFL history, helped bring the franchise back to life in the 2000s with his touchdown celebrations and becoming the club's leading franchise receiving leader with 10,783 yards.

"Ochocinco" played 10 seasons with the Bengals. During that time, he was named an NFL All-Pro twice and made six Pro Bowls.

"They were both exceptional players," says Bengals president Mike Brown. "If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here. And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They had moments when they just carried the team by themselves."

The Ring of Honor induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the Rams-Bengals Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 25.

