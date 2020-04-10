Mixon's 3 TDs pace Bengals in 33-25 win over Jaguars

QB Joe Burrow notched his first win in the NFL.

CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught Joe Burrow's pass for another score as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25.

The Bengals rolled up 505 yards in getting their first win of the season.

The Bengals (1-2-1) worked around their recent offensive line problems and Mixon broke through with his first big game of the season, which opened up the field for Burrow to hit some big passes.