Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7

Dalton threw for two touchdowns in his return to the Jungle.

CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals.

Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9).