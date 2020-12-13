x
Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7

Dalton threw for two touchdowns in his return to the Jungle.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deante Burton (33) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals. 

Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9). 

The homecoming for Dalton, who was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline of the week leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost.