Mayfield drives late to lead Browns to 37-34 win over Bengals

Baker Mayfield threw for nearly 300 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CINCINNATI — Baker Mayfield was able to put last week behind him and lead the Cleveland Browns to a 37-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for over 400 yards and 4 touchdowns in the loss.

Mayfield was able to recover from a dismal first quarter where he had no completions and an interception. Mayfield ended with nearly 300 yards through the air and five touchdowns.

Burrow threw a touchdown to running back Giovanni Bernard in the last two minutes of the game to take a late lead.

Mayfield was able to answer and lead the Browns down the field for a touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game.

The Browns have swept the Battle of Ohio this year 2-0.