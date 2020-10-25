Mayfield drives late to lead Browns to 37-34 win over Bengals

Baker Mayfield threw for nearly 300 yards and 5 touchdowns.

CINCINNATI — Baker Mayfield was able to put last week behind him and lead the Cleveland Browns to a 37-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for over 400 yards and 4 touchdowns in the loss.

Mayfield was able to recover from a dismal first quarter where he had no completions and an interception. Mayfield ended with nearly 300 yards through the air and five touchdowns.

Burrow threw a touchdown to running back Giovanni Bernard in the last two minutes of the game to take a late lead.

Mayfield was able to answer and lead the Browns down the field for a touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game.