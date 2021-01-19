Chase Young named Defensive Rookie of the Year by PFWA

He led all NFL rookies with 7.5 sacks and posted 44 total tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries.

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was named the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Young, who was taken 2nd overall by the Washington Football Team, started in 15 games.

He led all NFL rookies with 7.5 sacks and posted 44 total tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries.

His four forced fumbles tied for the most all-time by a Washington rookie and set a franchise rookie record with his three fumble recoveries.

Young was selected both NFC Defensive Player and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December, and he was a PFWA All-NFC honoree – the only 2020 rookie to be selected to an all-conference squad.