Carmen's Crew to open TBT as top seed in Columbus Regional

The Basketball Tournament released the bracket for this year on Monday.

Carmen's Crew will begin its quest for a second The Basketball Tournament title begins in Columbus.

The $1 million, winner-take-all tournament announced the bracket for this summer on Monday.

Carmen’s Crew and 15 other teams will compete in the Columbus Region July 23-27 at the Covelli Center on the campus of Ohio State University.

With the No. 1 seed, Carmen's Crew will open against No. 16 Mid-American Unity on July 23.

Two teams from each region will advance to Championship Weekend at UD Arena in Dayton with the final game on Aug. 3.

Carmen’s Crew won their first TBT championship in 2019.

Carmen’s Crew Roster

David Lighty (2006-11)

Jon Diebler (2007-11)

William Buford (2008-12)

Aaron Craft (2010-14)

Lenzelle Smith Jr. (2010-14)

Evan Ravenel (2011-13)

Shannon Scott (2011-15)

Kaleb Wesson (2017-20)

Keyshawn Woods (2018-19)

Jeff Gibbs (Otterbein)

Julian Mavunga (Miami OH)

TBT 2021 schedule

Regional Host Cities

Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State) – July 16-20

Charleston, W.Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia) and Herd That (Marshall) – July 17-21

Columbus, Ohio – headlined by Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) and Red Scare (Dayton) – July 23-27

Peoria, Ill. – headlined by House of ‘Paign (Illinois) and Always a Brave (Bradley) – July 24-28

Championship Weekend in Dayton

Quarterfinals – Saturday, July 31

Semifinals – Sunday, Aug. 1

$1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 3

Columbus Regional schedule

First Round

G1 - Friday, July 23 – 2 pm – (5) The Money Team vs. (12) The Region

G2 - Friday, July 23 – 4 pm – (4) Team Hines vs. (13) Brown & White

G3 - Friday, July 23 – 7 pm – (8) Men of Mackey vs. (9) Ballinteers

G4 - Friday, July 23 – 9 pm – (1) Carmen’s Crew vs. (16) Mid-American Unity

G5 - Saturday, July 24 – 1 pm – (7) Wolf Blood vs. (10) Category 5

G6 - Saturday, July 24 – 3 pm – (2) Red Scare vs. (15) BC Vahakni City

G7 - Saturday, July 24 – 6 pm – (6) Blue Collar U vs. (11) The Nerd Team

G8 - Saturday, July 24 – 8 pm – (3) Zip ‘Em Up vs. (14) Ohio 1804

Second Round

G9 - Sunday, July 25 – 2 pm – Wolf Blood/Category 5 vs. Red Scare/BC Vahakni City

G10 - Sunday, July 25 – 4 pm – Carmen’s Crew/Mid-American Unity vs. Ballinteers/Men of Mackey

G11 - Sunday, July 25 – 7 pm – Team Hines/Brown & White vs. The Money Team/The Region

G12 - Sunday, July 25 – 9 pm – Blue Collar U/The Nerd Team vs. Zip ‘Em Up/Ohio 1804

Third Round