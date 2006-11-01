Carmen's Crew to open TBT as top seed in Columbus Regional

Carmen's Crew will begin its quest for a second The Basketball Tournament title begins in Columbus.
The $1 million, winner-take-all tournament announced the bracket for this summer on Monday.
Carmen’s Crew and 15 other teams will compete in the Columbus Region July 23-27 at the Covelli Center on the campus of Ohio State University.
With the No. 1 seed, Carmen's Crew will open against No. 16 Mid-American Unity on July 23.
Two teams from each region will advance to Championship Weekend at UD Arena in Dayton with the final game on Aug. 3.
Carmen’s Crew won their first TBT championship in 2019.
For more information and tickets to the Columbus Region, click here.
Carmen’s Crew Roster
- David Lighty (2006-11)
- Jon Diebler (2007-11)
- William Buford (2008-12)
- Aaron Craft (2010-14)
- Lenzelle Smith Jr. (2010-14)
- Evan Ravenel (2011-13)
- Shannon Scott (2011-15)
- Kaleb Wesson (2017-20)
- Keyshawn Woods (2018-19)
- Jeff Gibbs (Otterbein)
- Julian Mavunga (Miami OH)
TBT 2021 schedule
Regional Host Cities
- Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State) – July 16-20
- Charleston, W.Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia) and Herd That (Marshall) – July 17-21
- Columbus, Ohio – headlined by Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State) and Red Scare (Dayton) – July 23-27
- Peoria, Ill. – headlined by House of ‘Paign (Illinois) and Always a Brave (Bradley) – July 24-28
Championship Weekend in Dayton
- Quarterfinals – Saturday, July 31
- Semifinals – Sunday, Aug. 1
- $1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, Aug. 3
Columbus Regional schedule
First Round
- G1 - Friday, July 23 – 2 pm – (5) The Money Team vs. (12) The Region
- G2 - Friday, July 23 – 4 pm – (4) Team Hines vs. (13) Brown & White
- G3 - Friday, July 23 – 7 pm – (8) Men of Mackey vs. (9) Ballinteers
- G4 - Friday, July 23 – 9 pm – (1) Carmen’s Crew vs. (16) Mid-American Unity
- G5 - Saturday, July 24 – 1 pm – (7) Wolf Blood vs. (10) Category 5
- G6 - Saturday, July 24 – 3 pm – (2) Red Scare vs. (15) BC Vahakni City
- G7 - Saturday, July 24 – 6 pm – (6) Blue Collar U vs. (11) The Nerd Team
- G8 - Saturday, July 24 – 8 pm – (3) Zip ‘Em Up vs. (14) Ohio 1804
Second Round
- G9 - Sunday, July 25 – 2 pm – Wolf Blood/Category 5 vs. Red Scare/BC Vahakni City
- G10 - Sunday, July 25 – 4 pm – Carmen’s Crew/Mid-American Unity vs. Ballinteers/Men of Mackey
- G11 - Sunday, July 25 – 7 pm – Team Hines/Brown & White vs. The Money Team/The Region
- G12 - Sunday, July 25 – 9 pm – Blue Collar U/The Nerd Team vs. Zip ‘Em Up/Ohio 1804
Third Round
- G13 - Tuesday, July 27 – 7 pm – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner
- G14 - Tuesday, July 27 – 9 pm – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner