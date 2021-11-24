Buzzer-beater sends No. 23 Florida past Ohio State

E.J. Liddell scored 23 points for Ohio State.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tyree Appleby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and No. 23 Florida beat Ohio State 71-68 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game.

The entire Gators bench stormed on the court for a wild celebration after Appleby’s shot went in.

Players were dancing at midcourt awaiting the start of the trophy celebration.

Florida got 19 points from Phlandrous Fleming Jr. Colin Castleton had 11 points and 13 rebounds.