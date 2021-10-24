Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17

The Bengals now sit on top in the AFC.

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory.

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter.

The Bengals drew even with the Ravens atop the division.