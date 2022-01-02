Burrow, Chase lead Bengals to AFC North title with 34-31 win over Chiefs

The Bengals now head to Cleveland for the final game of the season before the playoffs.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after clinching the AFC North Sunday by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31.

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow stole the show for the Bengals. Burrow threw for over 450 yards and four touchdowns. Chase had over 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals now head to Cleveland for the final game of the season before the playoffs.