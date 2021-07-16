Buckeye great Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons

The 36-year-old said the decision was "very tough," he is happy to go out "on my terms."

Ohio native and former Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced he is retiring from football.

Ginn made the announcement Friday. The 36-year-old spoke with reporters at COhatch Ohio City, and while he said the decision was "very tough," he is happy to go out "on my terms."

"It was a hard decision, but it was a decision that had to be made," Ginn said. "I'm respectfully leaving the game the right way, the way I wanted to."

Ginn attended high school at Glenville High School in Cleveland and played for his father, Ted Ginn Sr.

The football star was also a track and field athlete where he won the national championship in the 110-meter hurdles his junior and senior years.

Ginn was recruited to Ohio State as a defensive back but switched to wide receiver.

In his career, he finished with 125 receptions for 1,943 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ginn also set a Big Ten record for most career punt return touchdowns with six.

Ginn was a three-time All-American and helped the Buckeyes win two Big Ten championships.

The Miami Dolphins selected Ginn with the ninth pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Ginn would go on to play for six teams, ending with the Chicago Bears in 2020.