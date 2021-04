Cleveland was looking for another cornerback to pair with Denzel Ward, a first-round pick in 2018.

The Browns added another to piece to their revamped defense, selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Newsome will likely compete for a starting job.

