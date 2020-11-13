Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, team facility closed amid contact tracing

In a statement, the Browns did not identify the player but said they were informed of the test on Friday morning.

A Cleveland Browns player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted,” the club said. "The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

